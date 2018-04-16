When listening to a STRFKR playlist a few weeks ago, I came across Kahil Gibran, a song off STRFKR’s 2013 album “Miracle Mile.” I instantly loved the vibe that came along with it and created this playlist. Featured in it are 14 downright delicious songs that make you say yum — ranging from old favorites like MGMT’s “Electric Feel” to fresh finds like “Pool,” off Paramore’s 2017 album, “After Laughter.” If you’re in the mood for some tasty songs to listen to, this playlist is sure to satisfy your cravings.