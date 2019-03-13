Episode 6 – Writer’s Block

Welcome to Writer’s Block! On this episode, Maggie and Maddie covered A LOT of new music (Black Keys, Vampire Weekend, Solange, The Japanese House, Hozier), the suspicious similarities between Mac DeMarco’s new cowboy theme and single Nobody to Mitski’s 2018 album, “Be The Cowboy” (featuring a single Nobody), and of course, the WPGU website.
Playlist:
- Lo/Hi, The Black Keys
- Bed: Soft Parade, Vulfpeck
- Sunflower (feat. Steve Lacy), Vampire Weekend
- Come Together, The Internet
- My Skin My Logo, Solange
- Bed: Daddy, He Got a Tesla, Vulfpeck
- Nobody, Hozier
- Back In My Body, Maggie Rogers
- Bed: Hot Hot Hot!, The Cure
- Just Like Heaven, The Cure
- Nobody, Mitski
- Bed: Twilight Zone theme, Halloween Songs
- Nobody, Mac DeMarco
- It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You), The 1975
- Bed: M.A.Y. In the Backyard, Ryuichi