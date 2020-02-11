Writer’s Block: Episodes 19-25

Missed Writer’s Block? No worries – here’s what we played on Episodes 19 – 25!
Episode 19
Playlist
- Tokyo, Julien Baker
- I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me), illuminati hotties
- Too Many Birds, Bill Callahan
- Moon Begins, Florist
- Killer, Palehound
- Two Hands, Big Thief
- Burgundy, puppybrother
- Water Me Down, Vagabon
- Blood, Grapetooth
- Perth Traumatic Stress Disorder, Alex Lahey
- To The Ground, Death Cab for Cutie
Aired: 10/17/2019
Episode 20
Playlist
- Lava, Still Woozy
- Pop Song, Perfume Genius
- Yeoman, Baths
- Forrest Gump, Frank Ocean
- Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now, The Smiths
- Kingston, Faye Webster
- Walking on a String, Matt Beringer & Phoebe Bridgers
- TV Stars, Jeff Rosenstock
- Dark Days, PUP
- Shake It Off, Screaming Females
- Your Cat, Slaughter Beach, Dog
- Fallingwater, Maggie Rogers
Aired: 10/22/2019
Episode 21
Playlist
- Lonely Weekend, Kacey Musgraves
- Days, No Vacation
- Heaven’s Basement (Theme from 86’d), Neon Indian
- Uneventful Days, Beck
- Patience, Tame Impala
- Lemon Glow, Beach House
- Juno Loves You, Plastic Picnic
- Violence, Grimes, i_o
- Close to Me, The Cure
- Things I Do, Andy Shauf
- Frail State of Mind, The 1975
- Naeem, Bon Iver
- Rare Thing, Frances Quinlan
Aired: 10/29/2019
Episode 22
Playlist
- Love You For A Long Time, Maggie Rogers
- Glorious, Sudan Archives
- Olympians, Andrew Bird
- home with you, FKA twigs
- Dance Yrself Clean, LCD Soundsystem
- Godspeed, Frank Ocean
- Me in 20 Years, Moses Sumney
- I Go Out at Night, Ratboys
- No Room to Live, Times New Viking
- Dream Boy, Beach Bunny
- Need Your Love, Tennis
- Wistful (Fata Morgana), Baths
- So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings, Caroline Polachek
Aired: 01/20/2020
Episode 23
Playlist
- Rechargeable, Snapped Ankles
- Lost In Yesterday, Tame Impala
- Marlboro Nights, Lonely God
- Can I Call You Tonite?, Dayglow
- Buttercup, Jack Stauber
- Violence, Grimes, i_o
- I Can Hardly Speak, Bombay Bicycle Club
- Disco, Surf Curse
- Forgotten Eyes, Big Thief
- Everytime I Hear That Song, Brandi Carlile
- Me and Michael, Starchild & The New Romantic
Aired: 01/28/2020
Episode 24
Playlist
- Fire, Waxahatchee
- Deep In Love, Bonny Light Horseman
- Color In Your Cheeks, Andrew Bird
- Night Terrors, Diet Cig
- Dressing America, TORRES
- Enough for Now, Ethan Grusk (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
- North, Clairo
- Something Has To Change, The Japanese House
- This Modern Love, Bloc Party
- A Secret, Frances Quinlan
- Wannago, Frankie Cosmos
- February, Beach Bunny
Aired: 02/04/2020
Episode 25
Playlist
- Kids, PUP
- Festival Song, Jeff Rosenstock
- Tenderness, Parquet Courts
- Turn To Hate, Orville Peck
- Sweet Dreams, Angel Olsen
- Season 2 Episode 3, Glass Animals
- Dirty Harry, Gorillaz
- Red Wine, Grapetooth
- Them Changes, Thundercat
- Bury a friend, Billie Ellish
- Sympathy, Vampire Weekend
- Holland, 1945, Neutral Milk Hotel
- This Year, Mountain Goats
Aired: 02/06/2020