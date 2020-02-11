Writer's Block

Writer’s Block: Episodes 19-25

- by Madeline Vogt

Missed Writer’s Block? No worries – here’s what we played on Episodes 19 – 25!

Episode 19

Playlist

  • Tokyo, Julien Baker
  • I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me), illuminati hotties
  • Too Many Birds, Bill Callahan
  • Moon Begins, Florist
  • Killer, Palehound
  • Two Hands, Big Thief
  • Burgundy, puppybrother
  • Water Me Down, Vagabon
  • Blood, Grapetooth
  • Perth Traumatic Stress Disorder, Alex Lahey
  • To The Ground, Death Cab for Cutie

Aired: 10/17/2019

Episode 20

Playlist

  • Lava, Still Woozy
  • Pop Song, Perfume Genius
  • Yeoman, Baths
  • Forrest Gump, Frank Ocean
  • Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now, The Smiths
  • Kingston, Faye Webster
  • Walking on a String, Matt Beringer & Phoebe Bridgers
  • TV Stars, Jeff Rosenstock
  • Dark Days, PUP
  • Shake It Off, Screaming Females
  • Your Cat, Slaughter Beach, Dog
  • Fallingwater, Maggie Rogers

Aired: 10/22/2019

Episode 21

Playlist

  • Lonely Weekend, Kacey Musgraves
  • Days, No Vacation
  • Heaven’s Basement (Theme from 86’d), Neon Indian
  • Uneventful Days, Beck
  • Patience, Tame Impala
  • Lemon Glow, Beach House
  • Juno Loves You, Plastic Picnic
  • Violence, Grimes, i_o
  • Close to Me, The Cure
  • Things I Do, Andy Shauf
  • Frail State of Mind, The 1975
  • Naeem, Bon Iver
  • Rare Thing, Frances Quinlan

Aired: 10/29/2019

Episode 22

Playlist

  • Love You For A Long Time, Maggie Rogers
  • Glorious, Sudan Archives
  • Olympians, Andrew Bird
  • home with you, FKA twigs
  • Dance Yrself Clean, LCD Soundsystem
  • Godspeed, Frank Ocean
  • Me in 20 Years, Moses Sumney
  • I Go Out at Night, Ratboys
  • No Room to Live, Times New Viking
  • Dream Boy, Beach Bunny
  • Need Your Love, Tennis
  • Wistful (Fata Morgana), Baths
  • So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings, Caroline Polachek

Aired: 01/20/2020

Episode 23

Playlist

  • Rechargeable, Snapped Ankles
  • Lost In Yesterday, Tame Impala
  • Marlboro Nights, Lonely God
  • Can I Call You Tonite?, Dayglow
  • Buttercup, Jack Stauber
  • Violence, Grimes, i_o
  • I Can Hardly Speak, Bombay Bicycle Club
  • Disco, Surf Curse 
  • Forgotten Eyes, Big Thief 
  • Everytime I Hear That Song, Brandi Carlile 
  • Me and Michael, Starchild & The New Romantic 

Aired: 01/28/2020

Episode 24

Playlist

  • Fire, Waxahatchee
  • Deep In Love, Bonny Light Horseman
  • Color In Your Cheeks, Andrew Bird
  • Night Terrors, Diet Cig
  • Dressing America, TORRES
  • Enough for Now, Ethan Grusk (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
  • North, Clairo
  • Something Has To Change, The Japanese House
  • This Modern Love, Bloc Party
  • A Secret, Frances Quinlan
  • Wannago, Frankie Cosmos
  • February, Beach Bunny

Aired: 02/04/2020

Episode 25

Playlist

  • Kids, PUP
  • Festival Song, Jeff Rosenstock
  • Tenderness, Parquet Courts
  • Turn To Hate, Orville Peck
  • Sweet Dreams, Angel Olsen
  • Season 2 Episode 3, Glass Animals
  • Dirty Harry, Gorillaz
  • Red Wine, Grapetooth
  • Them Changes, Thundercat
  • Bury a friend, Billie Ellish
  • Sympathy, Vampire Weekend
  • Holland, 1945, Neutral Milk Hotel
  • This Year, Mountain Goats

Aired: 02/06/2020

