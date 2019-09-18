Writer’s Block: Episodes 8-12 Recap

Missed Writer’s Block? I’ve got you covered with the playlist from episodes 8-12!
Episode 8
Playlist:
● Walk to the One You Love, Twin Peaks
● Saturdays (feat. HAIM), Twin Shadow, HAIM
● It Hurts, Graveyard Club
● See You at Your Funeral, PUP
● Bags, Clairo
● Trouble, Grapetooth
● Try, Soccer Mommy
● Gretel, (Sandy) Alex G
● All Mirrors, Angel Olsen
● Join the Club, Hockey Dad
● Rylan, The National
● Future Me Hates Me, The Beths
● Disco Infiltrator, LCD Soundsystem
Aired: 8/27/19
Episode 9
Playlist:
● Inbetween Days, The Cure
● Giving Up, Whitney
● I Wanna Go Home, The Gully Boys
● Can’t Keep Checking My Phone, Unknown Mortal Orchestra
● Never Meant To Call, Claud
● Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You, Julia Jacklin
● Glazin’, Jacuzzi Boys
● Stop Thinking (About Me), Alfie Templeman
● Dog Year Lungs, Girl K
● Freelance, Toro Y Moi
● U (Man Like), Bon Iver
● Adulting, Beach Bunny
● New Slang, The Shins
Aired: 8/29/19
Episode 10
Playlist:
● Eventually, Tame Impala
● The Greatest, Lana Del Rey
● Every Time I Hear That Song, Brandi Carlile
● Summer Girl, HAIM
● Holding on For Life, Broken Bells
● I Think Your Nose Is Bleeding, The Front Bottoms
● I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again, Mura Masa, Clairo
● Killing An Afternoon, Atomic Cafe
● Paris, The 1975
● The Killing Moon, Echo & The Bunnymen
Aired: 9/5/19
Episode 11
Playlist:
● Superbike, Jay Som
● Right Side of My Neck, Faye Webster
● Buttercup, Jack Stauber
● Girls Like Girls, Hayley Kiyoko
● There She Goes Again, The Velvet Underground
● Even When The Water’s Cold, !!!
● Saying Goodbye, J.S. Ondara
● Stay High, Brittany Howard
● Echo, Hot Chip
● Can I Go On, Sleater-Kinney
● Sunflower (feat. Steve Lacy), Vampire Weekend
● Still alive, Half Alive
Aired: 9/10/19
Episode 12
Playlist:
● Waitin’ On A Sunny Day, Bruce Springsteen
● Hope, (Sandy) Alex G
● Boys, Beach Bunny
● Boyish, Japanese Breakfast
● Not My Baby, Alvvays
● Cry Everything, Kindness
● I’ll die anyway., girl in red
● Everybody Here Hates You, Courtney Barnett
● Never Meant, American Football
● Neighborhood #3 (Power Out), Arcade Fire
Aired: 9/17/19