Writer's Block

Writer’s Block: Episodes 8-12 Recap

- by Madeline Vogt

Missed Writer’s Block? I’ve got you covered with the playlist from episodes 8-12!

Episode 8
Playlist:


Walk to the One You Love, Twin Peaks
Saturdays (feat. HAIM), Twin Shadow, HAIM
It Hurts, Graveyard Club
See You at Your Funeral, PUP
Bags, Clairo
Trouble, Grapetooth
Try, Soccer Mommy
Gretel, (Sandy) Alex G
All Mirrors, Angel Olsen
Join the Club, Hockey Dad
Rylan, The National
Future Me Hates Me, The Beths
Disco Infiltrator, LCD Soundsystem


Aired: 8/27/19


Episode 9
Playlist:
Inbetween Days, The Cure
Giving Up, Whitney
I Wanna Go Home, The Gully Boys
Can’t Keep Checking My Phone, Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Never Meant To Call, Claud
Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You, Julia Jacklin
Glazin’, Jacuzzi Boys
Stop Thinking (About Me), Alfie Templeman
Dog Year Lungs, Girl K
Freelance, Toro Y Moi
U (Man Like), Bon Iver
Adulting, Beach Bunny
New Slang, The Shins


Aired: 8/29/19


Episode 10
Playlist:

Eventually, Tame Impala
The Greatest, Lana Del Rey
Every Time I Hear That Song, Brandi Carlile
Summer Girl, HAIM
Holding on For Life, Broken Bells
I Think Your Nose Is Bleeding, The Front Bottoms
I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again, Mura Masa, Clairo
Killing An Afternoon, Atomic Cafe
Paris, The 1975
The Killing Moon, Echo & The Bunnymen


Aired: 9/5/19


Episode 11
Playlist:


Superbike, Jay Som
Right Side of My Neck, Faye Webster
Buttercup, Jack Stauber
Girls Like Girls, Hayley Kiyoko
There She Goes Again, The Velvet Underground
Even When The Water’s Cold, !!!
Saying Goodbye, J.S. Ondara
Stay High, Brittany Howard
Echo, Hot Chip
Can I Go On, Sleater-Kinney
Sunflower (feat. Steve Lacy), Vampire Weekend
Still alive, Half Alive


Aired: 9/10/19


Episode 12
Playlist:


Waitin’ On A Sunny Day, Bruce Springsteen
Hope, (Sandy) Alex G
Boys, Beach Bunny
Boyish, Japanese Breakfast
Not My Baby, Alvvays
Cry Everything, Kindness
I’ll die anyway., girl in red
Everybody Here Hates You, Courtney Barnett
Never Meant, American Football
Neighborhood #3 (Power Out), Arcade Fire

Aired: 9/17/19

