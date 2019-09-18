Writer’s Block: Episodes 8-12 Recap

Missed Writer’s Block? I’ve got you covered with the playlist from episodes 8-12!



Episode 8

Playlist:



● Walk to the One You Love, Twin Peaks

● Saturdays (feat. HAIM), Twin Shadow, HAIM

● It Hurts, Graveyard Club

● See You at Your Funeral, PUP

● Bags, Clairo

● Trouble, Grapetooth

● Try, Soccer Mommy

● Gretel, (Sandy) Alex G

● All Mirrors, Angel Olsen

● Join the Club, Hockey Dad

● Rylan, The National

● Future Me Hates Me, The Beths

● Disco Infiltrator, LCD Soundsystem



Aired: 8/27/19



Episode 9

Playlist:

● Inbetween Days, The Cure

● Giving Up, Whitney

● I Wanna Go Home, The Gully Boys

● Can’t Keep Checking My Phone, Unknown Mortal Orchestra

● Never Meant To Call, Claud

● Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You, Julia Jacklin

● Glazin’, Jacuzzi Boys

● Stop Thinking (About Me), Alfie Templeman

● Dog Year Lungs, Girl K

● Freelance, Toro Y Moi

● U (Man Like), Bon Iver

● Adulting, Beach Bunny

● New Slang, The Shins



Aired: 8/29/19



Episode 10

Playlist:

● Eventually, Tame Impala

● The Greatest, Lana Del Rey

● Every Time I Hear That Song, Brandi Carlile

● Summer Girl, HAIM

● Holding on For Life, Broken Bells

● I Think Your Nose Is Bleeding, The Front Bottoms

● I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again, Mura Masa, Clairo

● Killing An Afternoon, Atomic Cafe

● Paris, The 1975

● The Killing Moon, Echo & The Bunnymen



Aired: 9/5/19



Episode 11

Playlist:



● Superbike, Jay Som

● Right Side of My Neck, Faye Webster

● Buttercup, Jack Stauber

● Girls Like Girls, Hayley Kiyoko

● There She Goes Again, The Velvet Underground

● Even When The Water’s Cold, !!!

● Saying Goodbye, J.S. Ondara

● Stay High, Brittany Howard

● Echo, Hot Chip

● Can I Go On, Sleater-Kinney

● Sunflower (feat. Steve Lacy), Vampire Weekend

● Still alive, Half Alive



Aired: 9/10/19



Episode 12

Playlist:



● Waitin’ On A Sunny Day, Bruce Springsteen

● Hope, (Sandy) Alex G

● Boys, Beach Bunny

● Boyish, Japanese Breakfast

● Not My Baby, Alvvays

● Cry Everything, Kindness

● I’ll die anyway., girl in red

● Everybody Here Hates You, Courtney Barnett

● Never Meant, American Football

● Neighborhood #3 (Power Out), Arcade Fire

Aired: 9/17/19