Writer's Block

Writer’s Block: Episodes 13-18

- by Madeline Vogt

Missed Writer’s Block? I’ve got you covered with the playlists from episodes 13-18!

Episode 13
 Playlist
● 11th Dimension, Julian Casablancas
● Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You), Bombay Bicycle Club
● Maybe You’re the Reason, The Japanese House
● Electricity, The Avalanches
● Helplessness Blues, Fleet Foxes
● Harlem, Cathedrals
● Hope, Blood Orange, Diddy, Tei Shi
● Water Me Down, Vagabon
● Motion Sickness, Phoebe Bridgers
● I’ll Be Back Someday, Tegan and Sara
● 41st, Frankie Cosmos
● About You, G Flip
● Hold On, Alabama Shakes
Aired: 9/19/2019

Episode 14
Playlist
● Grey Area, Jerry Paper, Weyes Blood
● Not – Edit, Big Thief
● Two Weeks, Grizzly Bear
● Jenny, Beach Bunny
● Bluish, Animal Collective
● The House that Heaven Built, Japandroids
● Head Over Heels, Japanese Breakfast
● The Surprise Knock, The New Pornographers
● Gun Has No Trigger, Dirty Projectors
● Bodys, Car Seat Headrest
● Homage, Mild High Club
Aired: 9/24/2019

Episode 15
Playlist
● Essentially, Japanese Breakfast
● Get To Heaven, Everything Everything
● Are You In Love?, James Blake
● Georgia, Brittany Howard
● Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You, Julia Jacklin
● You Stood Me Up, Benji Hughes ● Lucy, Soccer Mommy
● Destruction, Joywave
● Nobody, Mitski
● Chateau (Feel Alright), Djo
● Unfamiliar Sun, Twin Peaks
● Only in My Dreams, The Marias
● Otherside, Perfume Genius
Aired: 10/1/2019

Episode 16
Playlist
● Come Together, The Beatles
● A Certain Romance, Arctic Monkeys
● Heads Will Roll, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
● Clampdown – Remastered, The Clash
● Waste, Foster The People
● I Wanna Get Better, Bleachers
● Kiwi, Harry Styles
● I used to, LCD Soundsystem
● (Don’t Go Back To) Rockville, R.E.M.
● In the Summer, HalfNoise
● Feels Like We Only Go Backwards, Tame Impala
Aired: 10/8/2019

Episode 17
Playlist
● So Sad, So Sad, Varsity
● Dancing in the Dark, Lucy Dacus
● Doubt, Plastic Picnic
● Hey Rosey, The National
● Playing the Long Game, Panda Bear
● The Spot, Your Smith
● Doin It Right, Daft Punk, Panda Bear
● Spring, Angel Olsen
● Dylan Thomas, Better Oblivion Community Center
● Thinkin Bout You, Frank Ocean
● Your Best American Girl, Mitski
● These Girls, Sticky Fingers
● King for a Day, George Clanton, Nick Hexum
Aired 10/10/2019

Episode 18
Playlist
● Loving You, The Darling Suns ● Want To, Claud
● Numb, Men I Trust
● No One’s Easy to Love, Sharon Van Etten
● Oom Sha La La, Haley Heynderickx
● Baby Blue, King Krule
● Skeleton Tree, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
● Good Luck, Broken Bells
● Such Great Heights, The Postal Service
● I’ll Come Too, James Blake
● My Love Never Died, Marissa Shockley
● Baby’s Arms, Kurt Vile, The Sadies
Aired: 10/15/2019

About Madeline Vogt

Maddie is currently still transitioning out of her middle school emo phase. You can find her listening to indie rock, taking naps at Espresso Royale, or raving about her home state, Minnesota (RIP Prince). If Maddie won the lottery, she'd probably spend it all on Kanye’s clothing line in an attempt to appear more hip.

