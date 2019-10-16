Writer’s Block: Episodes 13-18

Missed Writer’s Block? I’ve got you covered with the playlists from episodes 13-18!

Episode 13

Playlist

● 11th Dimension, Julian Casablancas

● Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You), Bombay Bicycle Club

● Maybe You’re the Reason, The Japanese House

● Electricity, The Avalanches

● Helplessness Blues, Fleet Foxes

● Harlem, Cathedrals

● Hope, Blood Orange, Diddy, Tei Shi

● Water Me Down, Vagabon

● Motion Sickness, Phoebe Bridgers

● I’ll Be Back Someday, Tegan and Sara

● 41st, Frankie Cosmos

● About You, G Flip

● Hold On, Alabama Shakes

Aired: 9/19/2019

Episode 14

Playlist

● Grey Area, Jerry Paper, Weyes Blood

● Not – Edit, Big Thief

● Two Weeks, Grizzly Bear

● Jenny, Beach Bunny

● Bluish, Animal Collective

● The House that Heaven Built, Japandroids

● Head Over Heels, Japanese Breakfast

● The Surprise Knock, The New Pornographers

● Gun Has No Trigger, Dirty Projectors

● Bodys, Car Seat Headrest

● Homage, Mild High Club

Aired: 9/24/2019

Episode 15

Playlist

● Essentially, Japanese Breakfast

● Get To Heaven, Everything Everything

● Are You In Love?, James Blake

● Georgia, Brittany Howard

● Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You, Julia Jacklin

● You Stood Me Up, Benji Hughes ● Lucy, Soccer Mommy

● Destruction, Joywave

● Nobody, Mitski

● Chateau (Feel Alright), Djo

● Unfamiliar Sun, Twin Peaks

● Only in My Dreams, The Marias

● Otherside, Perfume Genius

Aired: 10/1/2019

Episode 16

Playlist

● Come Together, The Beatles

● A Certain Romance, Arctic Monkeys

● Heads Will Roll, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

● Clampdown – Remastered, The Clash

● Waste, Foster The People

● I Wanna Get Better, Bleachers

● Kiwi, Harry Styles

● I used to, LCD Soundsystem

● (Don’t Go Back To) Rockville, R.E.M.

● In the Summer, HalfNoise

● Feels Like We Only Go Backwards, Tame Impala

Aired: 10/8/2019

Episode 17

Playlist

● So Sad, So Sad, Varsity

● Dancing in the Dark, Lucy Dacus

● Doubt, Plastic Picnic

● Hey Rosey, The National

● Playing the Long Game, Panda Bear

● The Spot, Your Smith

● Doin It Right, Daft Punk, Panda Bear

● Spring, Angel Olsen

● Dylan Thomas, Better Oblivion Community Center

● Thinkin Bout You, Frank Ocean

● Your Best American Girl, Mitski

● These Girls, Sticky Fingers

● King for a Day, George Clanton, Nick Hexum

Aired 10/10/2019

Episode 18

Playlist

● Loving You, The Darling Suns ● Want To, Claud

● Numb, Men I Trust

● No One’s Easy to Love, Sharon Van Etten

● Oom Sha La La, Haley Heynderickx

● Baby Blue, King Krule

● Skeleton Tree, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

● Good Luck, Broken Bells

● Such Great Heights, The Postal Service

● I’ll Come Too, James Blake

● My Love Never Died, Marissa Shockley

● Baby’s Arms, Kurt Vile, The Sadies

Aired: 10/15/2019