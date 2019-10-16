Writer’s Block: Episodes 13-18

Missed Writer’s Block? I’ve got you covered with the playlists from episodes 13-18!
Episode 13
Playlist
● 11th Dimension, Julian Casablancas
● Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You), Bombay Bicycle Club
● Maybe You’re the Reason, The Japanese House
● Electricity, The Avalanches
● Helplessness Blues, Fleet Foxes
● Harlem, Cathedrals
● Hope, Blood Orange, Diddy, Tei Shi
● Water Me Down, Vagabon
● Motion Sickness, Phoebe Bridgers
● I’ll Be Back Someday, Tegan and Sara
● 41st, Frankie Cosmos
● About You, G Flip
● Hold On, Alabama Shakes
Aired: 9/19/2019
Episode 14
Playlist
● Grey Area, Jerry Paper, Weyes Blood
● Not – Edit, Big Thief
● Two Weeks, Grizzly Bear
● Jenny, Beach Bunny
● Bluish, Animal Collective
● The House that Heaven Built, Japandroids
● Head Over Heels, Japanese Breakfast
● The Surprise Knock, The New Pornographers
● Gun Has No Trigger, Dirty Projectors
● Bodys, Car Seat Headrest
● Homage, Mild High Club
Aired: 9/24/2019
Episode 15
Playlist
● Essentially, Japanese Breakfast
● Get To Heaven, Everything Everything
● Are You In Love?, James Blake
● Georgia, Brittany Howard
● Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You, Julia Jacklin
● You Stood Me Up, Benji Hughes ● Lucy, Soccer Mommy
● Destruction, Joywave
● Nobody, Mitski
● Chateau (Feel Alright), Djo
● Unfamiliar Sun, Twin Peaks
● Only in My Dreams, The Marias
● Otherside, Perfume Genius
Aired: 10/1/2019
Episode 16
Playlist
● Come Together, The Beatles
● A Certain Romance, Arctic Monkeys
● Heads Will Roll, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
● Clampdown – Remastered, The Clash
● Waste, Foster The People
● I Wanna Get Better, Bleachers
● Kiwi, Harry Styles
● I used to, LCD Soundsystem
● (Don’t Go Back To) Rockville, R.E.M.
● In the Summer, HalfNoise
● Feels Like We Only Go Backwards, Tame Impala
Aired: 10/8/2019
Episode 17
Playlist
● So Sad, So Sad, Varsity
● Dancing in the Dark, Lucy Dacus
● Doubt, Plastic Picnic
● Hey Rosey, The National
● Playing the Long Game, Panda Bear
● The Spot, Your Smith
● Doin It Right, Daft Punk, Panda Bear
● Spring, Angel Olsen
● Dylan Thomas, Better Oblivion Community Center
● Thinkin Bout You, Frank Ocean
● Your Best American Girl, Mitski
● These Girls, Sticky Fingers
● King for a Day, George Clanton, Nick Hexum
Aired 10/10/2019
Episode 18
Playlist
● Loving You, The Darling Suns ● Want To, Claud
● Numb, Men I Trust
● No One’s Easy to Love, Sharon Van Etten
● Oom Sha La La, Haley Heynderickx
● Baby Blue, King Krule
● Skeleton Tree, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
● Good Luck, Broken Bells
● Such Great Heights, The Postal Service
● I’ll Come Too, James Blake
● My Love Never Died, Marissa Shockley
● Baby’s Arms, Kurt Vile, The Sadies
Aired: 10/15/2019