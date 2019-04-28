Music / Playlist

Late-Night Study playlist

- by Carolina Garibay

Finals week is upon us, which means there are several endless nights of studying and stressing. To make the next couple of weeks a little less stressful, I’ve made a playlist with more than two hours of study music. Because this is a late-night playlist, all the songs stay on the softer, mellow side of the music spectrum to help you feel relaxed. But since this is also a study playlist, some of the songs are slightly more upbeat to energize and motivate you.

If you’re lucky and don’t have a lot of finals in the next couple of weeks or simply feel like listening to something else during your study sessions, this playlist is also great for a late-night drive. Happy listening and happy studying!

About Carolina Garibay

Carolina, or Cari, is from the Northwest side of Chicago who enjoys all things British, especially music. Her favorite Beatle is John, but she also has a soft spot for Paul. If she's not at Espresso Royale making playlists, she's probably scoping out campus for the best gluten-free food.

