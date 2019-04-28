Late-Night Study playlist

Finals week is upon us, which means there are several endless nights of studying and stressing. To make the next couple of weeks a little less stressful, I’ve made a playlist with more than two hours of study music. Because this is a late-night playlist, all the songs stay on the softer, mellow side of the music spectrum to help you feel relaxed. But since this is also a study playlist, some of the songs are slightly more upbeat to energize and motivate you.



If you’re lucky and don’t have a lot of finals in the next couple of weeks or simply feel like listening to something else during your study sessions, this playlist is also great for a late-night drive. Happy listening and happy studying!