Lazy Soul playlist

Soul and funk music has always had an uncanny ability to make it feel like the sun is shining a little brighter or to make a bird’s song sound a little sweeter. It’s the perfect way to relax after a tiresome week. Tossing a soul record on the turntable is the perfect Sunday afternoon activity, but if you can’t do that this playlist may help. Filled with the sweet sounds of soul and funk from the 60s, 70s, and 80s, you can’t go wrong with these laid back jams.