Lazy Soul playlist

Soul and funk music has always had an uncanny ability to make it feel like the sun is shining a little brighter or to make a bird’s song sound a little sweeter. It’s the perfect way to relax after a tiresome week. Tossing a soul record on the turntable is the perfect Sunday afternoon activity, but if you can’t do that this playlist may help. Filled with the sweet sounds of soul and funk from the 60s, 70s, and 80s, you can’t go wrong with these laid back jams.
Related Posts
About Charles Rehder
Your favorite Minnesotan. You can find Charles meticulously cleaning his records or eating Takis on the couch. Many said his career in music ended after middle school band, but he's here to defy expectations by proving it didn't end with the tenor saxophone. Charles is an avid listener of Kanye West, Mac DeMarco, Parquet Courts and many others. Hopefully he can help you find your new favorite tunes.View all posts by Charles Rehder →