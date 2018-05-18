Friday, to me, is the best weekday. It is the last day of classes/work before the weekend and its got that Rebecca Black song. Most importantly, it’s the day when musicians typically release their albums. In celebration of this Friday, I have gathered together a handful of brand new releases and some other catchy tunes that have recently come to my attention.

Released today (5.18.18):

“Tell Me How You Really Feel”, Courtney Barnett

“Wide Awake!”, Parquet Courts

Other Recent Release:

“Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino”, Arctic Monkeys – Released 5.11.18

“Face Up”, Washed Out – Released 5.11.18

“Hunger”, Florence + The Machine – Released 5.3.18

“4EVER”, Clario – Released 4.27.18

“Heat Wave”, Snail Mail – Released – Released 4.26.18

“Hunnybee”, Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Released 4.6.18