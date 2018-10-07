Everyone has something in their life that makes them feel nostalgic. It might be a certain item, a scent of some sort, or even a food they’d always eat when they were younger. My something is music, and some of the music that makes me feel the most nostalgic is the music my dad would play in the car on the way to my brother’s soccer practices.

My brother played soccer when he was younger and his practices were often at this arena pretty far away from my house. My dad would always drive him, and I would sometimes come with, mostly because they’d always go out to eat afterwards.

Rides to my brother’s soccer practices meant lots of music chosen mostly by my dad. I don’t remember much about the car rides, but I do remember the songs played and now every time I hear one of them, nostalgia washes over me.

Complete with hits from The Killers, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Depeche Mode, and many more, whenever I hear any song from this playlist, I can’t help but think about being in my dad’s Lexus as a child and looking out the window as we make our way to my brother’s soccer practice.