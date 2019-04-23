Sunbeam Sound Machine: Wonderer

In 2014, Sunbeam Sound Machine came out with “Wonderer”; this album is insane. The album is

dripping from any perspective, an ooey show of color and shape. I’ve always felt this album left an intuitive EDM perspective. If there were questions about life, the bass would pick up right where it left off. Trust me when I say “Life on Earth (Future Head)” is not just about one way to wonder! Everything the singer portrays sounds like a yawn, almost to admit to the perspective being special. Let’s go on, I don’t want to limit ourselves to the perspective of the is intro basically proposing a headache?



Curiosity, awe, and admiration for the wanderer never ceases when by the time you hit

‘real life’. The third track on this album will blow your mind because of its approach to the understanding and complexities of real life. Sunbeam Sound Machine is quite the arctic experience to target the quick drop to underwater!—into the consciousness of solvable wonderment. Hopefully, that wouldn’t keep you in an upheaval through the sicknesses of the life force we call life. It’s a drug of use, so use it carefully kids!



Here’s my favorite song on the album. “In Your Arms” by Sunbeam Sound Machine, it is truly the masterpiece of an EDM song. It’s like the glorious nature of the song is so precious you are overtaken by admiration towards the experience. While you get caught up in this clarity,

you’ll also find yourself feeling a form of synchronicity with the provisioned emotion of the album. Here remains a uniformed lull over the words entirely, for with this experience lay the separation of appreciation for performance over the lyricism. I enjoyed this piece, but it was a

break for attentional restoration, let’s be honest. If I could, I’d listen to this all the time, even if I

didn’t like it.



Here’s another favorite! “Fever Dream” is another dreamy pop tribute to this album for it gives vitality to the perceived objectification to forced tyranny due to the objectification in the music. If you’d like to understand more, “Fever Dream” is simply a perfect experience into dreaming always, forever. Here Sunbeam Sound Machine uses a sort of punch towards the center of the crisis in the emerging idea. The most beautiful understanding of life sometimes is the fever dream. If anything, I would’ve guessed the band had a thing for wishful thinking.



Although the fascination with thinking is neverending, “Somehow” is the life lesson ready to be learned. When there’s no answer, you’re allowed to make an answer. If there’s no interaction with Mother Nature in any sense, and the fascination of its reality bringing forth this dynamic album, we need to find some type of explanation. “A Brief Attempt at Explaining the Sky” sort of interprets what we consider a private interpretation of this relationship is what I would think is a reliable opportunity for some type of causal reaction. If you’re ever curious of Sunbeam Sound Machine impression of this reality, there are only the sound machines, really. Not a single word was spoken except a “yippp!” at the end. There’s really not much to say when explaining the sky. Many ideas in one album, but absolutely no impression of them as harsh or taking away from the main focus of the band and its methodologies and the central nature of being open and entirely sufficient. If there’s no correlation or causation involved, you bet this band is sailing away.



The album is simple. It doesn’t contribute any type of forced composure onto anyone,

and the wonderment makes you want to contribute to wondering. It’s like you almost can’t when you hear this album. After a while, sailing away is repetitive and the album is over. Sunbeam Sound Machine knows how to get a point across when they say they know a thing or two about entering a new kind of spirit.