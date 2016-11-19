Here at WPGU, we’re always trying to get more people listening to better music. As part of this endeavor, some of our engineers are currently working on a time machine to bring rocking tunes to the people of the past. Natrually, we want to go back past this country’s birth and blast some music with the Pilgrims, prepping them for one of the best feasts in history, the first Thanksgiving. So this playlist is what we want bumping on the Mayflower.

We’re Going To Be Friends – The White Stripes

Lyrics of going back to school and bug hunting makes this song a must listen for this time of year, specially since I really think Champaign’s winter has been cancelled. The song also describes a cute friendship that reminds me how fuzzy simple love can be. The true spirit of Thanksgiving should be this type of simple love, where we all set aside our differences to just enjoy good food and laughs with the people around us. (Written by Mateo Muro)

The Start of Something New – High School Musical Cast

I’m pretty sure the mayflower would’ve been lit if high school musical existed and if it had, this song would’ve been blasting from every corner. (Written by Emma Kelley)

Ain’t No Man – The Avett Brothers

When I think about the Mayflower and what the people inside of it were thinking, I always assume that they were looking toward their bright futures on a new land. “Ain’t No Man” by The Avett Brothers perfectly summarizes what I think the pilgrims were thinking. The song mainly covers the topic of excitement for the future and the mentality that nothing can hold you back. The pilgrims on the mayflower were probably extremely excited about creating a new future for themselves. Being excited and optimistic about the future might be one of the best feelings to have. (Written by Maggie Knoll)

Wake Me Up When September Ends – Green Day

If there was one song I believe the pilgrims would have listened to on their long journey to America, it would be this one. Think about it, since the Mayflower left on September 6th, 1620 and took them two months to reach America on November 11, there must have been a lot of sea sickness and waiting this journey to end. I know me personally could not handle being on a rocky boat for so long so I bet you many pilgrims couldn’t wait for their fresh start. Although this song has a very different and sad meaning, I think they both relate by trying to move on from such a sad event. In the case of Billie Joe Armstrong, it was the death of his father, and for the pilgrims, it was to be free from religious persecution. (Written by Julia Antonson)

Trópico de Cáncer – Café Tacvba

With the celebration of Thanksgiving upon us, it seems almost fittingly enough to also commemorate how this great nation came to be. Although we know very well by now Christopher Columbus did not technically discovered America we do know his journey to the New World would not have been possible without the help of Spain. So on that note, I know for a fact if people on the Mayflower would have honor the accomplishments of the Spanish people by partying it up with Spanish music. To provide a brief translation of this song it expresses the dissatisfaction with the current state of society and the longing for a much simpler life away from the overly progressive civilization. Basically, the same struggles of any pilgrims on the Mayflower. (Written by Brenda Herrera)

Alice’s Restaurant Massacre – Arlo Guthrie

A more recent Thanksgiving tradition of mine is a yearly listen to “Alice’s Restaurant Massacre”. “Alice’s Restaurant Massacre” was released by Arlo Guthrie in 1967. The whopping 18 minute monologue begins with “a thanksgiving dinner that couldn’t be beat” and concludes with a protest of the Vietnam draft. It is full of jokes, and irony. The song is not only about thanksgiving, but is a snapshot of the counterculture movement in the 1960s. “Alice’s Restaurant Massacre” is the closest Arlo came to the songwriting glory of his father, Woody Guthrie. (Written by Harrison Lindholm)