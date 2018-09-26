Everyone knows that some of an artist’s best songs lie in the deep cuts — the songs that don’t make it on the radio and may take a substantial amount of listening to find. The songs that are not radio hits are often the ones that define a band or individual the most. For this reason, I’ve taken time to pull some of the less popular songs from some of my favorite artists. You’ve probably already heard of a lot of these artists, and maybe you’ve even heard a lot of these songs, but the point of this playlist is to shine some light on the songs that deserve more attention. Ranging from bands as big as The Killers and as small as The Mantles (check them out!), you’ll hopefully find something on this playlist that changes your perspective on a band or gets you hooked on a new artist altogether!