Image credit: Trevor Kamrath

Unofficial is here, and the WPGU web writing team is back to give you another stellar collaborative playlist. This time, though, we’re straying away from the tradition hip hop and rap bangers you’d hear on Unofficial weekend. As much as Travis Scott and Juice WRLD bump, we’re getting a bit more funky with a ’70s and ’80s themed playlist.

We’ve got it all: Kool & The Gang, Elton John, The Cure, Fleetwood Mac — the list goes on. At 55 songs totaling just under 4 hours, this playlist is sure to set a whole mood for Unofficial. And yes, it was collectively agreed upon to Jacob Sartorious’ masterpiece “Hooked On A Feeling” into this playlist. We felt he’d fit perfectly with the theme.

Be sure to listen below, and have a fun (but safe) Unofficial!