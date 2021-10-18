Combatting Cold Weather: Indie Pop for a Rainy Day

After what seemed like endless summer, the Midwest has finally started cooling down a bit. While walking to class in 90 degree heat for so many weeks was anything but ideal, the colder season can be tough for some people. The days are shorter, it’s pretty rainy, and it’s midterm season right now. On chilly mornings, I find myself gravitating towards happier, lighter music to start my day off on the right note. This method of listening to Wallows at 7 AM has improved my life so far, so I figured it’s only right of me to share it with you. For convenience sake, I’ve made a playlist with some of my favorite upbeat songs that I’ve had on rotation lately:

Some of these are relatively new releases, some are old favorites. Vroom Vroom by Mickey Darling (phenomenal band, definitely recommend checking them out) was just released on 10/15, but has quickly become a favorite of mine to blast while I’m driving to work in the mornings. Both Dream Girl by No Vacation and Beach Whatever by Surf Curse have been essential listening since I was in high school. I used to listen to those songs on the school bus in the mornings, and I still find myself going back to them, even all these years later. With some classics by bigger names like Wallows and Dayglow sprinkled in there, this playlist has something for everyone. Save this one in your Spotify likes for a rainy day: you never know when you’ll need a little indie pop pick-me-up.