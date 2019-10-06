Sixty Degree Weather Playlist

Fall is officially here, which means that fall weather is not far behind. We’ve already had a little taste of the fall weather, but soon it will be in full swing, which means that we need to have our fall playlists ready. This year, I thought I would structure my fall playlist around the weather, choosing songs that I might like to listen to while walking outside in sixty-degree weather, which I would consider to be typical fall weather (give or take a few degrees). This playlist includes a variety of chill fall songs that will hopefully get you into the fall mood and add some spice to your fall walks. Happy listening, and happy fall!
