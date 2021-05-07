Playlist

Your Coming-of-Age Soundtrack

- by Haley Ferrini

With the stress of final exams and assignments, it’s hard to not feel overwhelmed by school. One
of the best ways to destress is to listen to music. This is the playlist to listen to when you want to
tune out and feel as if you’re a main character in a coming-of-age film. From the teenage
heartbreak to the happily ever after’s, there’s a song for every coming-of-age scene.

Your Coming-of-Age Soundtrack

Related Posts

Best of Alternative 80s Playlist

Recommended If You Like: Phoebe Bridgers

Genre Spotlight: Psychedelic Pop

About Haley Ferrini

Haley is a junior from the west suburbs of Chicago studying econometrics. When not completing schoolwork, Haley can be found playing drums, creating Spotify playlists, and listening to 80s post-punk.

View all posts by Haley Ferrini →