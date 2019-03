Everybody gets a bit homesick sometimes, especially college students. I’ve been pretty homesick lately, so I made a playlist of a bunch of songs that remind me of Chicago, my hometown.



If you’re also from Chicago, you’ll find comfort and this playlist, and if you’re not from Chicago this playlist will help you get a feel for the city. It’s also a really great playlist to chill out to with friends or while you’re doing some last-minute homework tonight.