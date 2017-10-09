It’s rare that a band’s live performances top their studio recordings — and for COIN, it’s definitely the former. As part of their North American Tour, COIN stopped by Urbana’s Canopy Club for a show to remember.

To be completely honest, I went into this show really only knowing the most popular tracks off their latest album, How Will You Know If You Never Try . I found out about the band through a friend, and their music coincidentally showed up on my Discover Weekly playlist a few days later. And having a sound similar to Hippo Campus and an early WALK THE MOON, the band is definitely on the come up for indie rock.

With joan touring alongside COIN, it was a pleasant 30-ish minute set as the duo opened for the main performance. But as soon as Chase Lawrence, the lead singer of COIN walked on stage, screams of excitement and joy filled the Canopy Club. Right off the bat, the Nashville-based indie rock quartet got into their grooves, not once falling out of sync.

It wasn’t even halfway through their set and my ears were already ringing. COIN already jammed out to their most popular song, “Talk Too Much,” which was the right track to play to make even the stiffest of concert-goers moving. But It wasn’t just the live music that made everyone’s head bob; it was also the emotion and effort each member put into their respective instrument that really made the performance memorable. Chase in particular is one of the most passionate performers I’ve ever seen; he head banged while rocking out on the keyboard, jumped off the bass drum in synchronization with beat drops and kneeled down to touch the crowd with his hands — all while never losing his energy.