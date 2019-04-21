Monday is Earth Day, a day reminding us how beautiful and important our world is. Earth Day also reminds us that the earth is in need of our help and we have to act fast if we want to save the earth and continue living here on this beautiful planet. To inspire you and remind you how precious the earth is, I’ve made an Earth Day playlist. It contains a variety of songs all about nature, the earth and the importance of preserving every part of this planet.

I encourage you to do whatever you can to help sustain the earth and keep it beautiful and livable, whether that be by changing everyday habits, donating to different environmental foundations and charities or physically going out and keeping the earth clean. If we all start doing any and all of these things, we can truly make a big difference.

Happy Earth Day and happy listening!