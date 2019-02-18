Groovy Tunes playlist

You know how there is always a song or two on any given playlist or album that you can’t help but groove to? I decided it was time to put all those songs together on their own groovy little playlist. Since most of the songs are laid back in nature, I’ve realized that it’s actually a pretty good playlist to listen to when you’re studying, or hanging out, or walking to class. My only caution: this playlist will put you at high risk for grooving in public. Listen responsibly.
