Oldies and Goodies playlist

Even in the midst of all the great music that has been coming out recently, sometimes you just

need to go back to the classics. I am very fond of 70s and 80s alternative rock because it has paved the way for so many of the awesome alternative artists we have today. So many musicians cite bands like The Smiths, The Clash, and Talking Heads as inspiration for their own work. Here’s a quick little roadmap to my favorite 70s and 80s alternative bands that left a huge legacy and shaped music as it is today!