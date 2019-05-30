Music / Playlist

Oldies and Goodies playlist

- by Paige Patano

Even in the midst of all the great music that has been coming out recently, sometimes you just
need to go back to the classics. I am very fond of 70s and 80s alternative rock because it has paved the way for so many of the awesome alternative artists we have today. So many musicians cite bands like The Smiths, The Clash, and Talking Heads as inspiration for their own work. Here’s a quick little roadmap to my favorite 70s and 80s alternative bands that left a huge legacy and shaped music as it is today!

About Paige Patano

Paige's interests include and are pretty much limited to listening to music, making awful puns and drinking copious amounts of coffee. When she's not discovering new tunes or listening to the same album for the 146th time, you can catch her barista-ing at Espresso Royale or making obscure New Girl references.

