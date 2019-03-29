Music / Playlist

Summer Feels playlist

- by Paige Patano

Ah, the first day 60 degree day of the year. The campus is a sea of light jackets, capris, and even shorts and tank tops. The sun is shining. In the Midwest, it doesn’t get better than this. There is only one issue–we are all definitely still listening to our sad winter music.

Fear no more! I put together a playlist that’ll make you feel all warm and summery. I picked a bunch of songs that have fun, breezy riffs in their intros and just make you feel good. It’s perfect to listen to on your walk to class, with the sun shining and the constant reminder that summer is right around the corner.

About Paige Patano

Paige's interests include and are pretty much limited to listening to music, making awful puns and drinking copious amounts of coffee. When she's not discovering new tunes or listening to the same album for the 146th time, you can catch her barista-ing at Espresso Royale or making obscure New Girl references.

