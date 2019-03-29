Summer Feels playlist

Ah, the first day 60 degree day of the year. The campus is a sea of light jackets, capris, and even shorts and tank tops. The sun is shining. In the Midwest, it doesn’t get better than this. There is only one issue–we are all definitely still listening to our sad winter music.

Fear no more! I put together a playlist that’ll make you feel all warm and summery. I picked a bunch of songs that have fun, breezy riffs in their intros and just make you feel good. It’s perfect to listen to on your walk to class, with the sun shining and the constant reminder that summer is right around the corner.