Time to Unwind playlist We’re now five weeks into the school year which means things are starting to pick up. Whether it’s midterm exams and projects or various club meetings, the beginning of fall is busy for a lot of people. For me personally, I’m constantly running around between work, class, and meetings-all while trying to do homework and look for a place to live next year. The days are getting shorter and your schoolwork is most likely getting harder. It’s enough to make anyone stressed and want to disconnect from everything and everyone for a bit. If reading this is making you distraught-don’t worry! I’ve rounded up 15 of my favorite songs to unwind to after a difficult day. Enjoy!