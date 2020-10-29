’60’s in the 60’s

The dreary, cold weather should go away at the end of next week when it will be around 60°F. That’s why

you need this playlist to get you excited for it and to listen to during those days. I put together some songs

that are inspired by ‘60s (and ‘70s) rock, capturing the sound of the Stones, the Beatles, and Lou Reed,

among others. Of course, these bands are not copy-cats of artists from this era but are able to craft pieces

that revive the nostalgia. Flowing through this playlist are those groovy and psych undertones. If you

consider yourself a fan of Doc Martens country music, which is country music for people who wear Doc

Martens, you may enjoy this playlist or the discography of some of the artists included. Ultimately, you

will be transported back in time to the ‘60s. Have a nice trip!