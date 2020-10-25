Best Albums to Walk To

As we have all heard, it’s not about the destination, but rather the journey. Our journeys across campus, however, can often feel long and drawn out. To make these treks more enjoyable, I find myself putting my headphones in and listening to music. With multitudes of music to travel to, I find it hard to pinpoint exactly what is perfect for my walks. To ease the music selection process, I have selected five albums and their prime walking time.

Sufjan Stevens-Illinois

Sunday Afternoon Stroll

Sufjan Steven’s landmark album about The Prairie State never fails to create the perfect atmosphere for enjoying the scenery. Songs, such as “Chicago” and “Come On! Feel the Illinoise!”, provide enjoyable and sensory-driven lyrics, perfect for mindless walking. In the case that you want to feel something, “Casimir Pulaski Day” and “The Predatory Wasp of the Palisades Is Out to Get Us!” pack an emotional punch that will have you questioning every decision you have made in life. Overall, the indie folk production provides an impactful soundtrack for your stroll that will leave you wanting more even after the walk.

Lorde-Melodrama

Therapy Walk at Night

Do you ever feel like your relationships are shattering in front of your eyes and you can do nothing about it? Well, you can always go on a late-night walk and listen to Lorde’s Melodrama. This album provides an atmosphere perfect for walking alone at night and takes you on an emotional journey. Beginning with the upbeat but longing “Green Light” and ending with the soul-crushing realization of “Perfect Places,” Melodrama provides an outlet for you to let your feelings out, helping you get over your troubles.

Phoenix-Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix

Trek to Early Morning Class

No one likes having to wake up early and walk to class. One thing you can do to ease the pain is listen to Phoenix’s breakout album, Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix. The opening chords of the first track alone, “Lisztomania,” provide enough motivation to carry on with your day and as you continue to listen, you will forget all about your grogginess. Additionally, the upbeat production will increase your walking pace, giving you a few precious extra minutes to sleep in.

Kacey Musgraves-Golden Hour

A Sunset Stroll

Kacey Musgraves’ critically acclaimed album from 2018 is the perfect soundtrack as you walk during sunset. The contemporary country album with pop instincts provides vibe after vibe that will have time melting away before your eyes. Songs, like “Oh, What a World” and “Slow Burn,” will have you appreciating the beauty around us, whereas “Happy and Sad” and “Space Cowboy” provide just the right amount of nostalgia. Overall, Golden Hour, as the name suggests, is a relaxed and enjoyable listen for just vibing during the setting of the sun.

Lana Del Rey- Norman F****ing Rockwell

Walks Where You Want to Feel Like the Main Character

Who doesn’t want to feel like the world revolves around them and that everyone else is simply a side character in your story? I know I enjoy this feeling, and in order to feel this way, I put on Lana Del Rey’s Norman F****ing Rockwell. The music on this album makes you feel as if you are the main character of an indie coming-of-age film and it is truly magical the serotonin this provides. Songs that provide this feeling include “Cinnamon Girl,” “California,” and “Mariners Apartment Complex.” Unfortunately, the fantasy ends with the album, but it is nice to feel like the main character even if just for a little bit.