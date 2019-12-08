Chill with the Beatles

Finals season is upon us, which means that the time for finals playlists is now. I find that chill, laid back songs really help me focus and get into the right headspace to study. I especially like themed finals playlists, whether they are focused around a specific band or topic. I’m a huge Beatles fan, so I thought to make a chill Beatles study playlist for my fellow Beatles fans would be a fun idea. This can even just be used as a hanging out playlist whenever you’re ever in the mood for a Beatles night! Enjoy, and good luck with finals!
About Carolina Garibay
Carolina, or Cari, is from the Northwest side of Chicago who enjoys all things British, especially music. Her favorite Beatle is John, but she also has a soft spot for Paul. If she's not at Espresso Royale making playlists, she's probably scoping out campus for the best gluten-free food.View all posts by Carolina Garibay →