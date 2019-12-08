Chill with the Beatles

Finals season is upon us, which means that the time for finals playlists is now. I find that chill, laid back songs really help me focus and get into the right headspace to study. I especially like themed finals playlists, whether they are focused around a specific band or topic. I’m a huge Beatles fan, so I thought to make a chill Beatles study playlist for my fellow Beatles fans would be a fun idea. This can even just be used as a hanging out playlist whenever you’re ever in the mood for a Beatles night! Enjoy, and good luck with finals!

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0H1yCJ0TQIGE9l4cR4zTqI?si=f7LQN_VXR7qTHxnarl WOdA