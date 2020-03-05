Pitchfork ’20 Playlist

With the announcement of the Pitchfork Music Festival’s lineup in Union Park, there are always a variety of acts, new and old, which are available to see live or discover. With 42 acts performing this year, there is a lot of music to listen and relisten to when diving into every artist performing. To get a little bit of a taste of what will be there and if there would be anyone you would like to listen more to or see live at the festival, I have compiled one song from each artist, tending to choose songs which have no features and show off generally what that artist’s music expresses and sounds like. Organized by date and billing, this is a good way to get an idea of what will be there as well as possibly finding a new artist to be excited about.

