Rebecca Black: Girlfriend

This past Friday (January 29th), pop artist Rebecca Black released her latest track Girlfriend, a phenomenal pop anthem that is sure to join Girls Like Girls (Hayley Kiyoko) and we fell in love in october (girl in red) as an iconic song adored by women of the LGBT+ community.

Rebecca Black rose to fame quickly with her infamous 2011 single Friday, and it was assumed that she was just another pop one-hit wonder. But, after a collaboration with the hyperpop artist Dorian Electra, it seems that Rebecca Black might have found her pop niche. Coming out as LGBT+, she has quickly become a favorite for some of us who are also members of the community, and I believe her latest track might be her best yet.

Girlfriend immediately feels like a Carly Rae Jepsen track: a classic bubblegum pop sound, a simple beat and a chorus that will be stuck in your head for weeks. The song has an early 2010’s sound with 2020’s production, which is a great combination. Her vocals are bright and clean, and it’s clear how much she has grown as a vocalist since her Friday days. She has clearly progressed as both an artist and a person, and I admire her for embracing her identity wholeheartedly and creating a song that allows other women to do the same.

If Rebecca Black continues to make music like this, I think she could become an artist that is similar to Carly Rae Jepsen: a favorite of those who love pop music, but not so much a mainstream pop artist. I am curious to see if she continues to dabble in hyperpop, as she has joked on Twitter a few times about releasing a hyperpop version of her classic Friday. Whatever ends up being next for Rebecca Black, I’ll definitely be supporting.