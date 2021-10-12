WPGU News Summary – Week of 10/04/21

Happy Sunday, Champaign-Urbana!

Here is your weekly COVID-19 update:

The University’s COVID testing data reveals 38 new COVID-19 cases on campus over the past week, putting last week’s campus positivity rate at 0.25%.

Champaign-Urbana Public Health has administered a total of 235,951 COVID-19 vaccinations and fully vaccinated 114,699, meaning almost 70% of Champaign county has gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

Pfizer booster shots for those aged 65 and older, those who are immunocompromised, or those who work in high-risk areas are now available in clinics across Champaign. Walk-ins are available at the I-Hotel and the Conference Center and appointments are available at the Khol’s plaza through MyCarle or local pharmacies. Booster shots are available to those who have gotten both doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago.

Flu shots will be offered for the next few weeks at the following on-campus buildings: the Activities Recreation Center, Grainger Engineering Library, Business Instructional Facility, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, the Undergraduate Library, and Ikenberry Commons. Since the flu is a preventable disease, it is especially important to get this vaccine.

Here are last week’s top stories to start off your Sunday. Click the link under each story to listen to them on the WPGU News daily broadcast.

Solutions to gun violence and homelessness discussed at Champaign City Council meeting

By Josie Alameda

From October 6, 2021

At last Tuesday’s Champaign City Council meeting, community members expressed their concerns for the lack of resources for homeless residents, especially with the eviction moratorium ending. The Council also discussed technology solutions to gun violence in the CU area.

Fatal shooting of Centennial High School student

By Madison Holcomb, Kayla Mish

From October 4, 6 2021

17-year-old Jonathan McPhearson was shot and killed by a group of masked suspects last Thursday. McPhearson is the 12th homicide victim of the year in Champaign. The Champaign Police Department is encouraging anyone with additional information to contact 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.

U of I sets technology limits to combat noncompliance

By Mac Dudley

From October 7, 2021

Students who do not have the COVID-19 vaccine or do not get tested regularly will lose access to University technologies starting this Wednesday. This limits students’ access to Compass, Canva, and Lonpaca, but does not affect their University email, Campus Wi-Fi, or University health and safety resources.

Beach Bunny concert is first Starcourse concert since 2019

By Tara Mobasher

From October 8, 2021

Chicago band Beach Bunny performed a very successful concert at Foellinger auditorium last Thursday at a concert hosted by Starcourse.

Champaign County Trick-or-Treat hours

By Nathalie Murillo

From October 7, 2021

Trick-or-Treating hours this year will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m., though more COVID-19 guidelines, such as wearing masks indoors and maintaining social distancing, are in place.