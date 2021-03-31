Beauty of Everyday Life Playlist

At this point in our long, unforgiving semester, it’s hard to keep track of the days. Every day just

seems to be consumed by the same monotonous tasks—whether it be school, work, or any

other task that just never seems to have an end. It’s been hard to find anything different or

exciting about the semester, and it can feel very unfulfilling. During times like these, I feel that it

is extremely important to take a step back and appreciate the small moments that make life

worth living. There is more joy to be found in making breakfast, taking walks, watching the

sunset, or other seemingly mundane things than people realize. I made this playlist to help me

appreciate the beauty in simplicity and routine rather than anxiously awaiting the end of the

semester.