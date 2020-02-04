Best of Tyler the Creator Playlist

After Tyler the Creator’s crazy Grammy performance and his Best Rap Album win for Igor, I was inspired to compile a list of his best songs from his entire discography. He has a lot of music and all his albums are extremely different in sound and style, unlike most artists. His loosies, singles, and features are also great, so I included some in the playlist. He’s evolved as an artist over the past 10 years in the spotlight and I can’t wait to add more of his songs to the playlist.
About Ryan Flynn
Ryan Flynn is a freshman in Industrial Engineering raised in Naperville, Illinois. In his free time, he loves to listen to music, draw, and wait for Kanye to release his latest album. If not on land he’s in the pool, his second home.View all posts by Ryan Flynn →