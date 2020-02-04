Best of Tyler the Creator Playlist

After Tyler the Creator’s crazy Grammy performance and his Best Rap Album win for Igor, I was inspired to compile a list of his best songs from his entire discography. He has a lot of music and all his albums are extremely different in sound and style, unlike most artists. His loosies, singles, and features are also great, so I included some in the playlist. He’s evolved as an artist over the past 10 years in the spotlight and I can’t wait to add more of his songs to the playlist.