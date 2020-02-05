High School Jams Playlist

As I am sure anyone who has been following my writing for the past couple of years knows, I am a very nostalgic person. This nostalgia, of course, is amplified as a second-semester senior–so much so that I put together a playlist of my favorite songs in high school (yikes…it’s gotten that bad). Looking back at this period of my life, I recognize that this was definitely a foundational period for figuring out my music taste. The playlist is super heavy on The Killers (my high school favorite), but also has an interesting mix of music ranging from Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons to Mac Miller. It’s a super long playlist that definitely covers a lot of ground, but these tracks are very near and dear to my heart. If you ever angstily drove around your hometown at night listening to Catfish and the Bottlemen in your teenage years, this one’s for you.