Classics with the Best Vibes Playlist

The world is insanely chaotic right now, obviously. At this time of uncertainty, I am doing what I always do–finding solace in music. I’ve put together this playlist of my favorite 60s and 70s songs (and a splash of the 80s) with the best vibes to feel some peace during the craziness. Specifically, I wanted to design an entire playlist that had the same feeling as the Grateful Dead’s “Ripple,” as I feel that this song instantly calms me down and takes me to a happy place. As a result, this playlist is heavy on Fleetwood Mac and The Beatles, with hints of other iconic bands like The Beach Boys and The Doors, to create an overwhelming sense of calm. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, I encourage you to sit back, relax, and use these classics as a small escape.