Music / Playlist

“Cover Me” Playlist

- by Carolina Garibay

Cover songs can be a touchy subject for some people, including me. I tend to prefer the original versions of songs over the covers, but sometimes cover songs blow me away and I find myself listening to those instead of the originals.

I’ve created a playlist of some of my favorite covers and covers that I think are, overall, very successful. I like to listen to this playlist when I’m looking for a change or when I just want to hear something new. I think we should always value and appreciate the original versions of songs, but we should also make sure to at least give covers a try because you never know when they’ll end up being really good or even possibly better than their originals. Happy listening!

About Carolina Garibay

Carolina, or Cari, is from the Northwest side of Chicago who enjoys all things British, especially music. Her favorite Beatle is John, but she also has a soft spot for Paul. If she's not at Espresso Royale making playlists, she's probably scoping out campus for the best gluten-free food.

