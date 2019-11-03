“Cover Me” Playlist

Cover songs can be a touchy subject for some people, including me. I tend to prefer the original versions of songs over the covers, but sometimes cover songs blow me away and I find myself listening to those instead of the originals.

I’ve created a playlist of some of my favorite covers and covers that I think are, overall, very successful. I like to listen to this playlist when I’m looking for a change or when I just want to hear something new. I think we should always value and appreciate the original versions of songs, but we should also make sure to at least give covers a try because you never know when they’ll end up being really good or even possibly better than their originals. Happy listening!