Gears – Lunar Vacation

On September 14th, Lunar Vacation released Gears, the third single off their upcoming debut album. Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp comes out on October 29th. Lunar Vacation currently have 2 EPs and several singles out, so this album is highly anticipated by their fans and listeners.

Prior to Gears, the two other singles released off this upcoming album were Mold and Shrug, both of which are upbeat, bouncy tracks. Gears takes things slower: lead singer Grace Repasky reminisces on a past relationship, and muses on how it’s not necessarily the end of the world.

Lyrically, the song weaves between wallowing in sadness & suppressing it. The instrumentation follows this too: building up to certain sections, quieting down in others. To me, this song perfectly encompasses how it feels to go through a break up: one minute you feel as though you’ve completely moved on, and the next you feel like you’re back at square one. The most interesting part of the song, though, is the last 5 seconds. Instead of fading out, the end of the song builds and then ends abruptly. It feels appropriate given the nature of the song, closure isn’t always peaceful and expected. Sometimes it has to be jarring.

Seeing as this was the only single released that wasn’t super upbeat, it’ll be interesting to see what the rest of the album has in store. Perhaps it will be a mix of fast paced songs and slower ballads, or maybe one will outnumber the other. Either way, Lunar Vacation has proven through these single releases that both styles are within their musical range, and I’m super pumped for their album release at the end of October.