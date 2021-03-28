Gloomy Days Playlist

Based on the crazy weather this past week, it seems as if the April showers have arrived early this year. While the gloomy weather combined with midterms can make it hard to feel motivated to push through the end of the semester, sometimes it can be nice to sit down and appreciate a change of pace. Whether you’re relaxing in your dorm room or at a coffee shop studying for exams, listen to this playlist to mellow and chill out to.
About Haley Ferrini
Haley is a junior from the west suburbs of Chicago studying econometrics. When not completing schoolwork, Haley can be found playing drums, creating Spotify playlists, and listening to 80s post-punk.View all posts by Haley Ferrini →