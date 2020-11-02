Hyperpop for Beginners

As it gets colder and it starts getting dark out at 5 pm, you may think that this is the ideal time to turn on your Midwest emo playlist. Although I love American Football as much as everyone else, I’m here to offer a bubbly alternative: hyperpop. There is no better time to start listening to music that will make you feel like your brain is on a rollercoaster.

For those unfamiliar with the term, “hyperpop” refers to a subgenre of pop music that is characterized by having qualities of pop music, but mixed with electronic music. The production is usually fairly experimental, with the vocals usually being distorted to the point of incomprehensibility. Hyperpop pushes the boundaries of pop music, and is a genre that has become fairly popular within the past few years.

There’s a lot of debate of what artists truly fall into the category of “hyperpop”, but for this playlist I’ve chosen to mainly focus on the highlights. I’ve included tracks from the classic big hyperpop names like Charli XCX, A.G. Cook, 100 gecs, and Dorian Electra, who are all fairly well known within the genre. I’ve included some artists that I consider up and coming in the scene as well, such as That Kid and twst. A big part of hyperpop is the production, so I’ve featured some really great producers like umru and Donatachi.

This playlist should give you a basic grasp of the genre, and I highly encourage you to check out the rest of these artists’ discographies.