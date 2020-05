Possibly my favorite subgenre of rock music, power pop has been a staple of my music taste for as long as I can remember. It has also been since the 1970s, and is still prevalent in the rock scene today. From wave one bands such as Cheap Trick and Big Star to wave three bands such as Weezer and Mathhew Sweet, this playlist encompasses the history of one of my personal favorite styles of rock and roll music.

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6h2ciN9mm8dY2QCgVlFpLl?si=Ej0miY7nTUWK4rOd7sHPuQ