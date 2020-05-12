WPGU at Home: Meet Kyra Puetz!

This week we have me, WPGU’s recently retired Web Director (s/o to my successor, Ryan Davila!) I was nominated by Emma Boone last Thursday.

Major: Advertising with a minor in Public Relations

Year: Senior (for one more week!)

Departments: Web. I used to be part of Social Media and Marketing my sophomore and junior years, though.

Years in WPGU: 3

Where you’re quarantined: Champaign

What are you listening to? On Spotify, a playlist I created called “the complete college playlist” of all of the songs I’ve listened to and loved throughout college. On vinyl, the Khruangbin album my brother got me and both of my Beach Bunny vinyls (I swear I have more)

What are you reading? Just finished “Watching You” by Lisa Jewel-sooo good!

What are you watching? The Last Dance. Even if you’re not a basketball fan, I guarantee you’ll enjoy it.

First thing you’ll do when quarantine is over? Immediately run to the nearest thrift store or Marshall’s to shop, drive back to Champaign to visit Kam’s and my favorite Starbucks, and hang out with my friends who I miss a lot (can you tell I’m ready?)

Favorite way to social distance? Long walks and phone calls and lots of music and crossword puzzles.

Who do you want to hear from next? Annabelle (Belle) Hladik