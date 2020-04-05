Songs with the Best Beats Playlist

Something I think a lot of people may take for granted when listening to a song is that song’s beat or rhythm. When I think about this aspect of a song, I think specifically about the bass, drums and overall beat of a song. These characteristics are present in most songs, so they may often go unnoticed since we are so used to hearing them. I think, however, that certain songs have particularly catchy beats that stand out from other songs, and I decided to make a playlist of those songs. This is a really great study playlist, but it also makes for a great workout playlist as well as a hangout playlist.