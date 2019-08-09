Summer Recap Playlist

The end of the summer is always a pretty weird place for me in terms of music selection. By August, I am usually behind on new releases but trying desperately to stay on top of them, feeling nostalgic for music that I’d listened to during previous summers, and on the hunt for music that captures the anxiety and excitement and dread that marks a new school year. Alas, I usually settle for music that satisfies all three of these points.



So, here is my playlist of new stuff and nostalgia and nervous feelings all in one messy bundle! Even though the overarching theme of this playlist is broad and slightly unpredictable, I think it’s filled with some top-notch songs that flow together surprisingly well. I mean, with artists like Hippo Campus, Vampire Weekend, and Tame Impala on the playlist, can you really go wrong?