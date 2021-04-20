Under the Full-Bloomed Cherry Blossoms: A Playlist for Spring

Cherry blossoms, or sakura (桜), are considered Japan’s unofficial national flower and hold great

significance in Japanese arts and culture. Full-bloomed cherry blossoms are fleeting, only lasting

one to two weeks in late March or early April. When cherry blossom petals begin to fall,

hanafubuki (花吹雪) occurs: a cherry blossom blizzard, a flower snowstorm.

Due to their brevity, cherry blossoms often symbolize the impermanence and transience of life.

Like the season of spring itself, sakura also represent new beginnings and present the opportunity

for communities to gather under the beautiful pink and white blossoms.

The Japan House at the University of Illinois has a total of 50 cherry trees which were donated in

2008 by Dr. Genshitsu Sen, the 15th generation head of the Urasenke Tea School in Japan. There

are three varieties of cherry trees in the Sen Cherry Tree Allée at the Japan House: Yoshino

(Prunis x yedoensis), Sargent (Prunus sargentii), and weeping (Prunus subhirtella var. pendula).

Last Tuesday, I took a trip to the Japan House to see the full-bloomed cherry blossoms. When I

walked underneath the cherry trees, the wind gently moved the branches, causing the pink and

white petals to drift lightly down to the earth. Groups of friends walked and laughed together. An

artist painted the landscape. Students basked in the sunlight. It was truly a lovely scene, and I felt

a lot of emotions being in that space, especially as the academic year comes to a close and

COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out in the United States.

Following my trip to the Japan House, I decided to create a playlist to commemorate my walk

under the cherry blossoms. Check out 12 great sakura-inspired tracks in the playlist below.

“Hikaru Nara” (光るなら) by Goose house (2014)

I would be remiss if I did not start this playlist with “Hikaru Nara” (光るなら), the first intro

theme for the 2014 anime series Your Lie in April or Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso. The name of this

playlist is a direct reference to the title card of Your Lie in April which reads, “I met the girl

under the full-bloomed cherry blossoms, and my fate has begun to change.” The series follows

the stories of piano prodigy Kousei Arima and violinist Kaori Miyazono, two high school

students who meet underneath the full-bloomed cherry blossoms. Your Lie in April is a must

watch for anyone who likes romance, stellar musical arrangements, and gorgeous animation. Full disclosure, you might want to grab some tissues for this one (cherry blossoms are a prominent

symbol in the series after all).

“Be Sweet” by Japanese Breakfast (2021)

Michelle Zauner, the bandleader of Japanese Breakfast, was born in Seoul, Korea and grew up in

Eugene, Oregon. In spring 2014, Zauner learned that a cancerous tumor was spreading in her

mother’s stomach. In autumn 2014, Zauner’s mother passed away, just two weeks after Zauner

married her partner, Peter Bradley.

In 2018, Zauner wrote “Crying in H-Mart” for The New Yorker, an article that explored Zauner’s

grief and identity through her time shopping in the Korean American grocery store chain. On

April 20, 2021, Zauner is releasing a memoir of the same name, Crying in H-Mart. Additionally,

her third album Jubilee will release in June 2021. “Be Sweet”, one of the singles released ahead

of Jubilee, is the second track on this playlist because it is a musical celebration which maintains

Zauner’s trademark interiority. Like the full-bloomed cherry blossoms, Zauner reminds us that

life is short, but there is always beauty and joy, even in moments of grief.

“Never Knew Love Like This Before” by Stephanie Mills (1980)

I first heard “Never Knew Love Like This Before” on the hit FX television series Pose. The track

is the name of the fourth episode of the second season and plays during a pivotal scene. For the

sake of not spoiling one of the most impactful moments in the show, all that I will say is that like

Zauner’s music, like the cherry blossoms, Stephanie Mills’ “Never Knew Love Like This

Before” is a celebration of life and, at the same time, a fond farewell.

The third and final season of Pose premieres on May 2, 2021.

“April” by Beach Bunny (2020)

It’s a bit on-the-nose, I know, but the cherry blossoms bloomed in April, and this is a song called

“April”. In all seriousness though, Beach Bunny’s upbeat jam somehow feels happy and sad at

the same time, an emotion reminiscent of the symbolic nature of the cherry blossoms.

And come on, the pastel roller blades on the album cover scream, “It’s spring, and I’m blading

under some cherry trees”.

“Hurt” by Arlo Parks (2021)

“Hurt”, the fifth track on my sakura-inspired playlist, is from Arlo Parks’ spectacular debut

album, Collapsed in Sunbeams (2021). In the chorus of “Hurt”, Parks sings:

“I know you can’t let go

Of anything at the moment

Just know it won’t hurt so

Won’t hurt so much forever” “Hurt” by Arlo Parks (2021)

These lyrics encapsulate one of the emotions that I felt while I was on my walk at the Japan

House. After a long winter of dealing with a sense of isolation stemming from the pandemic, it

felt great to be outside, around people, and away from my computer screen.

“Nandemonaiya – movie ver.” by RADWIMPS (2016)

“Nandemonaiya” is the final track on the amazing original soundtrack for the 2016 anime film

Your Name or Kimi no Na wa. The film disrupts the idea that time moves in a linear fashion and

investigates the interconnection of fate and love. While much of the film takes place during

autumn or winter, the last scenes of Your Name are set in spring, as the cherry blossoms bloom. I

won’t spoil the emotional and poignant ending, but its seasonal setting is no accident.

And that’s that on new beginnings.

“Good Days” by SZA (2020)

You know when something feels right even if you can’t exactly put it into words? That’s how it

felt when I decided to put “Good Days” by SZA on this playlist. Maybe it’s the nature sounds in

the introduction of the track. Maybe it’s SZA’s ability to occupy so many emotional spaces in

one song. Either way, “Good Days” is the essence of the cherry blossoms.

“Pink + White” by Frank Ocean (2016)

Admittedly, I first chose “Pink + White” for this playlist because cherry blossoms are varying shades of pink and white. After re-reading the lyrics, however, I realized that “Pink + White” has a much deeper connection to sakura than I first realized. Frank Ocean’s lyrics in “Pink + White”

are nostalgic and perfectly capture the impermanence of life. At the same time, Ocean investigates the notion of immortality:

“Remember life Remember how it was Climb trees, Michael Jackson, it all ends here Say what up to Matthew, to Shoob Say what up to Danny Say what up to life immortality Bending up my Nikes Running out the melpomene, nicotine Stealing granny cigs (Take it easy) Gimme something sweet Bitch, I might like immortality This is life, life immortality” “Pink + White” by Frank Ocean (2016)

“Cherry Blossom” by Pom Pom Squad (2019)

I feel like y’all can probably figure this one out. Absolutely great tune though.

“April” by The Lumineers (2019)

Like the previous Beach Bunny selection, The Lumineers’ track “April” makes this playlist

because of its tie to the month that the cherry blossoms bloomed at the Japan House. The piano

arrangement is short and sweet, just like the fleeting nature of the full-bloomed cherry blossoms.

“Dreamboat Annie – Reprise” by Heart (1975)

The first 2 minutes and 53 seconds of this dreamy ballad makes it feel like you are taking a walk

on a beautiful spring day. When the tune changes for the last minute, it feels like you have

stopped your stroll and decided to lay down under a cherry tree – eyes closed, headphones in, no

thoughts in your mind.

“Twilight” by Elliott Smith (2004)

We’ve reached the end of the playlist, and I don’t have much more to say. I’ll leave you with the

words of the ethereal Elliott Smith.