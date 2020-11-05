Up, Down, Turnaround: A Personal New Order

I must have been eight or nine years old when my father showed me his favorite

childhood band, New Order. I thought Steven Morris’ drums were way too repetitive, Bernard

Sumner’s vocals were decent, and the dance tracks sounded a bit foreign. I wrote them off and

pretty much forgotten about the Manchester band for years.

Last summer I was driving back from my friend’s house in my beat-up 2004 Toyota

RAV4. It was a typical humid Chicago evening–windows rolled down, a gorgeous sunset in my

rear view mirror, a gentle breeze just strong enough to make me move my rather long hair out of

my face every twenty seconds–the whole nine yards. Then, “Weirdo” from their 1986 release,

Brotherhood came on my stereo from a Spotify recommendation and I fell in love with the track

immediately. I went home and listened to damn near their entire discography. I fell in love with

Peter Hook’s driving basslines, Bernard Sumner’s playful guitar voicings, and the band’s overall

sense of a tasteful dance groove. Everything just clicked.

At their peak, New Order offered their fans a variety of sounds from dance and disco to

punk rock. I’ve always seemed to gravitate towards their more rock-oriented tunes simply

because I believe all four band members are at their artistic peak performing rock music. With

their brand new single, “Be A Rebel” being released, what better time than now to craft a

collection of my favorite New Order tunes. I present to you: Up, Down, Turnaround.