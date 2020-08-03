WPGU at Home: Meet Jordan Kahn

Today we have Jordan Kahn, who was nominated by Ryan Davila
Name: Jordan Kahn
Major: Computer Science and Advertising
Year: Senior
Department at WPGU: Music Director, On-Air DJ
Years in WPGU: 3
Where you’re quarantining: Deerfield, IL
What you’ve been listening to?: Lots of podcasts, the new 1975 album, the new Strokes album, and my Spotify Discover Weekly playlist
What are you reading?: too much news and Rules for Radicals by Saul Alinsky
What are you watching?: Attack on Titan, Queer Eye, and The Politician on Netflix
First thing i’ll do once quarantine is over: Go see a movie in theaters
Favorite way to social distance: Facetime
Who I want to hear from next: Theo Rosenberg