WPGU at Home: Meet Jordan Kahn

Today we have Jordan Kahn, who was nominated by Ryan Davila

Name: Jordan Kahn



Major: Computer Science and Advertising



Year: Senior



Department at WPGU: Music Director, On-Air DJ



Years in WPGU: 3



Where you’re quarantining: Deerfield, IL



What you’ve been listening to?: Lots of podcasts, the new 1975 album, the new Strokes album, and my Spotify Discover Weekly playlist



What are you reading?: too much news and Rules for Radicals by Saul Alinsky



What are you watching?: Attack on Titan, Queer Eye, and The Politician on Netflix



First thing i’ll do once quarantine is over: Go see a movie in theaters



Favorite way to social distance: Facetime



Who I want to hear from next: Theo Rosenberg