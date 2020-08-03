Website News

WPGU at Home: Meet Jordan Kahn

- by Ryan Davila

Today we have Jordan Kahn, who was nominated by Ryan Davila

Name: Jordan Kahn

Major: Computer Science and Advertising

Year: Senior
 
Department at WPGU: Music Director, On-Air DJ

Years in WPGU: 3

Where you’re quarantining: Deerfield, IL

What you’ve been listening to?: Lots of podcasts, the new 1975 album, the new Strokes album, and my Spotify Discover Weekly playlist

What are you reading?: too much news and Rules for Radicals by Saul Alinsky

What are you watching?: Attack on Titan, Queer Eye, and The Politician on Netflix

First thing i’ll do once quarantine is over: Go see a movie in theaters

Favorite way to social distance: Facetime

Who I want to hear from next: Theo Rosenberg

