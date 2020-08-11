Today we have Theo Rosenberg , who was nominated by Jordan Kahn
Name: Theo Rosenberg
Major: Advertising
Year: Senior
Department at WPGU: Media Director
Years in WPGU: 3
Where you’re quarantining: Skokie, Illinois
What you’ve been listening to?: Pop Smoke, Joey Bada$$, Anderson Paak
What are you reading?: I’m reading a non fiction book called The Jewish Pirates of the Caribbean
What are you watching?: I’m watching Cubs Baseball
First thing I’ll do when quarantine is over:First thing I’m doing is shaking up with people
Favorite way to social distance: Playing video games
Who I want to hear from next: Let’s hear from Natalia
WPGU at Home: Theo Rosenberg
Today we have Theo Rosenberg , who was nominated by Jordan Kahn