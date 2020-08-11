WPGU at Home: Theo Rosenberg

Today we have Theo Rosenberg , who was nominated by Jordan Kahn



Name: Theo Rosenberg



Major: Advertising



Year: Senior



Department at WPGU: Media Director



Years in WPGU: 3



Where you’re quarantining: Skokie, Illinois



What you’ve been listening to?: Pop Smoke, Joey Bada$$, Anderson Paak



What are you reading?: I’m reading a non fiction book called The Jewish Pirates of the Caribbean



What are you watching?: I’m watching Cubs Baseball



First thing I’ll do when quarantine is over:First thing I’m doing is shaking up with people



Favorite way to social distance: Playing video games



Who I want to hear from next: Let’s hear from Natalia