Website News

WPGU at Home: Theo Rosenberg

- by Ryan Davila

Today we have Theo Rosenberg , who was nominated by Jordan Kahn

Name: Theo Rosenberg 

Major: Advertising 

Year: Senior

Department at WPGU: Media Director 

Years in WPGU: 3

Where you’re quarantining: Skokie, Illinois 

What you’ve been listening to?: Pop Smoke, Joey Bada$$, Anderson Paak

What are you reading?: I’m reading a non fiction book called The Jewish Pirates of the Caribbean 

What are you watching?: I’m watching Cubs Baseball

First thing I’ll do when quarantine is over:First thing I’m doing is shaking up with people

Favorite way to social distance: Playing video games

Who I want to hear from next: Let’s hear from Natalia

Related Posts

WPGU at Home: Meet Jordan Kahn

WPGU at Home: Meet Ryan Davila

WPGU at Home: Meet Glenda Villalón

About Ryan Davila

Ryan is a geology major hailing from the exotic city of Berwyn, IL. Armed with a serious love of the loud and lo-fi, as well as having nothing to lose, Ryan attends basement shows every weekend. When the week rolls around, you can always find Ryan listening to a new album a day on his Spotify.

View all posts by Ryan Davila →