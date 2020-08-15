Website News

WPGU at Home: Natalia Fic

- by Ryan Davila

Today we Have Natalia Fic, who was nominated by Theo Rosenberg.

Name: Natalia Fic 

Major: Psychology and Spanish 

Year: Junior

Department(s) in WPGU: On-Air and Web Writing

Years in WPGU: 2

Where you’re quarantining: NW suburbs 

What are you listening to?: Mostly hip hop. J Dilla’s production is on repeat-Slum Village, De La Soul, A Tribe Called Quest. 

What are you reading?: Just finished reading the autobiography of Malcolm X. 

What are you watching?: Couldn’t decide on a show so I’ve been watching movies. Last one I watched was Stand and Deliver. 

First thing you’ll do when quarantine is over?: See KAYTRANADA live. 

Favorite way to social distance?: Biking and jamming to music.  

Who do you want to hear from next?: Gabe Vara

Related Posts

WPGU at Home: Theo Rosenberg

WPGU at Home: Meet Jordan Kahn

WPGU at Home: Meet Ryan Davila

About Ryan Davila

Ryan is a geology major hailing from the exotic city of Berwyn, IL. Armed with a serious love of the loud and lo-fi, as well as having nothing to lose, Ryan attends basement shows every weekend. When the week rolls around, you can always find Ryan listening to a new album a day on his Spotify.

View all posts by Ryan Davila →