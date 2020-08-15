Today we Have Natalia Fic, who was nominated by Theo Rosenberg.
Name: Natalia Fic
Major: Psychology and Spanish
Year: Junior
Department(s) in WPGU: On-Air and Web Writing
Years in WPGU: 2
Where you’re quarantining: NW suburbs
What are you listening to?: Mostly hip hop. J Dilla’s production is on repeat-Slum Village, De La Soul, A Tribe Called Quest.
What are you reading?: Just finished reading the autobiography of Malcolm X.
What are you watching?: Couldn’t decide on a show so I’ve been watching movies. Last one I watched was Stand and Deliver.
First thing you’ll do when quarantine is over?: See KAYTRANADA live.
Favorite way to social distance?: Biking and jamming to music.
Who do you want to hear from next?: Gabe Vara
WPGU at Home: Natalia Fic
Today we Have Natalia Fic, who was nominated by Theo Rosenberg.