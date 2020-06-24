Name: Glenda/Glen
Major: Media and Cinema Studies with a Minor in Latina/o Studies
Year: Rising senior
Departments in WPGU: I’m in the Production and News departments :∙)
Years in WPGU: I joined ‘PGU at the very end of my freshman year.
Where you’re quarantining: The NW side of Chicago
What you’re listening to?: Shannon and the Clams, together PANGEA, and some Sheer Mag!
What are you reading:? I don’t know how to read.
What are you watching?: I’ve been relentlessly binging Daria, up next I’ll be doing a rewatch of Freaks and Geeks.
First thing you’ll do when quarantine is over: Go to a concert and mosh my little heart out.
Favorite way to social distance: Biking throughout the city!
Who do you wanna hear from next: Ryan Davila
WPGU at Home: Meet Glenda Villalón
