WPGU at Home: Meet Glenda Villalón

Name: Glenda/Glen



Major: Media and Cinema Studies with a Minor in Latina/o Studies



Year: Rising senior



Departments in WPGU: I’m in the Production and News departments :∙)



Years in WPGU: I joined ‘PGU at the very end of my freshman year.



Where you’re quarantining: The NW side of Chicago



What you’re listening to?: Shannon and the Clams, together PANGEA, and some Sheer Mag!



What are you reading:? I don’t know how to read.



What are you watching?: I’ve been relentlessly binging Daria, up next I’ll be doing a rewatch of Freaks and Geeks.



First thing you’ll do when quarantine is over: Go to a concert and mosh my little heart out.



Favorite way to social distance: Biking throughout the city!



Who do you wanna hear from next: Ryan Davila