WPGU at Home: Meet Glenda Villalón

- by Ryan Davila

Name: Glenda/Glen

Major: Media and Cinema Studies with a Minor in Latina/o Studies

Year: Rising senior 

Departments in WPGU: I’m in the Production and News departments :∙)

Years in WPGU: I joined ‘PGU at the very end of my freshman year.
 
Where you’re quarantining: The NW side of Chicago

What you’re listening to?: Shannon and the Clams, together PANGEA, and some Sheer Mag!
 
What are you reading:? I don’t know how to read.

What are you watching?: I’ve been relentlessly binging Daria, up next I’ll be doing a rewatch of Freaks and Geeks. 

First thing you’ll do when quarantine is over: Go to a concert and mosh my little heart out. 

Favorite way to social distance: Biking throughout the city!

Who do you wanna hear from next: Ryan Davila

