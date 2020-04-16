Website News

WPGU at Home: Meet News Director Justin Malone!

- by Kyra Puetz

Name: Justin Malone

Major: Journalism and International Relations

Year: Freshman

Department(s): News and On-Air

Years in WPGU: 1 (since Fall 2019)

Where quarantined: Orangeville, IL

What you’re listening to: Whatever my Spotify Discover Weekly gives me, mainly alternative and indie stuff because I’m not like other girls.

What you’re reading: The Demon-Haunted World by Carl Sagan, interspersed with Twitter

What you’re watching: way too much TikTok, not enough lecture

First thing you’ll do when quarantine is over? Take a trip with my friends and spend some time outside.

Favorite way to social distance? Hide my dogs in my room and take a nap with them.

Who’s next? Mac Dudley

Related Posts

WPGU At Home: Meet Austin Spaulding!

WPGU at Home: Meet Vi Hook!

WPGU at Home: Meet Reese Armstrong!

About Kyra Puetz

Kyra is a senior from the South Side of Chicago studying Advertising and is the Web Director for WPGU. She loves looking at album cover art, drinking iced chai tea lattes and doing crossword puzzles. Kyra is also a huge Harry Potter nerd and lover of stupid jokes.

View all posts by Kyra Puetz →