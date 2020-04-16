WPGU at Home: Meet News Director Justin Malone!

Name: Justin Malone

Major: Journalism and International Relations

Year: Freshman

Department(s): News and On-Air

Years in WPGU: 1 (since Fall 2019)

Where quarantined: Orangeville, IL

What you’re listening to: Whatever my Spotify Discover Weekly gives me, mainly alternative and indie stuff because I’m not like other girls.

What you’re reading: The Demon-Haunted World by Carl Sagan, interspersed with Twitter

What you’re watching: way too much TikTok, not enough lecture

First thing you’ll do when quarantine is over? Take a trip with my friends and spend some time outside.

Favorite way to social distance? Hide my dogs in my room and take a nap with them.

Who’s next? Mac Dudley