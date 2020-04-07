Website News

WPGU at Home: Meet Tim Witek!

- by Kyra Puetz

With social distancing in full effect, WPGU needed to find a new way to stay connected. That’s why we’re introducing WPGU at Home, a web series to introduce readers to the faces behind your favorite alternative radio station. This week, we have Flashback Cafe co-host Tim Witek!

Name: Tim Witek

Major: Advertising

Year: Sophomore

Department in WPGU: On-Air

Years in WPGU: One

Where you’re quarantining: University of Illinois at Mt. Prospect (AKA my parents’ house)

What are you listening to? Vampire Weekend and Beach Bunny

What are you reading? Born to Run by Bruce Springsteen

What are you watching? Survivor

First thing you’ll do when quarantine is over? Plan out my next concert!

Favorite way to social distance? Diving into my record collection

Who do you want to hear from next? I nominate On-Air Director Vi Hook!

