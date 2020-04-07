WPGU at Home: Meet Tim Witek!

With social distancing in full effect, WPGU needed to find a new way to stay connected. That’s why we’re introducing WPGU at Home, a web series to introduce readers to the faces behind your favorite alternative radio station. This week, we have Flashback Cafe co-host Tim Witek!
Name: Tim Witek
Major: Advertising
Year: Sophomore
Department in WPGU: On-Air
Years in WPGU: One
Where you’re quarantining: University of Illinois at Mt. Prospect (AKA my parents’ house)
What are you listening to? Vampire Weekend and Beach Bunny
What are you reading? Born to Run by Bruce Springsteen
What are you watching? Survivor
First thing you’ll do when quarantine is over? Plan out my next concert!
Favorite way to social distance? Diving into my record collection
Who do you want to hear from next? I nominate On-Air Director Vi Hook!