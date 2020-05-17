Website News

WPGU At Home: Meet Angelica Zdarowski

- by Kyra Puetz

Today we have Angelica, who was nominated by Barrett Wynn last week!

Name: Angelica Zdarowski

Major: Communications

Year: I just finished my junior year, onto senior year!

Departments in WPGU: On-Air Personality (Morning Coffee Run)

Years in WPGU: 2 Semesters (1 Year)

Where you’re quarantining: Niles, Illinois

What are you listening to? Lately Post Malone, but anything really that pops on unless I click next, ha!

What are you reading? Currently, news related and finished course context (open to any recommendations!)

What are you watching? I just finished All American a few weeks ago and now looking forward to the final season of Fuller House premiering June 2nd! I have also been on a movie kick lately. 😉

First thing you’ll do when quarantine is over? See my friends that I have not seen since I came home from UIUC and go to Olive Garden for unlimited soup and breadsticks! 😉

Favorite way to social distance: Walks + Working out!

Who do you want to hear from next? Lucas Mohs

Related Posts

WPGU At Home: Meet Annabelle Hladik

WPGU at Home: Meet Kyra Puetz!

WPGU at Home: Meet Emma Boone!

About Kyra Puetz

Kyra is a senior from the South Side of Chicago studying Advertising and is the Web Director for WPGU. She loves looking at album cover art, drinking iced chai tea lattes and doing crossword puzzles. Kyra is also a huge Harry Potter nerd and lover of stupid jokes.

View all posts by Kyra Puetz →