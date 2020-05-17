WPGU At Home: Meet Angelica Zdarowski

Today we have Angelica, who was nominated by Barrett Wynn last week!

Name: Angelica Zdarowski

Major: Communications

Year: I just finished my junior year, onto senior year!

Departments in WPGU: On-Air Personality (Morning Coffee Run)

Years in WPGU: 2 Semesters (1 Year)

Where you’re quarantining: Niles, Illinois

What are you listening to? Lately Post Malone, but anything really that pops on unless I click next, ha!

What are you reading? Currently, news related and finished course context (open to any recommendations!)

What are you watching? I just finished All American a few weeks ago and now looking forward to the final season of Fuller House premiering June 2nd! I have also been on a movie kick lately. 😉

First thing you’ll do when quarantine is over? See my friends that I have not seen since I came home from UIUC and go to Olive Garden for unlimited soup and breadsticks! 😉

Favorite way to social distance: Walks + Working out!

Who do you want to hear from next? Lucas Mohs